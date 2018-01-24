Celebrating William McKinley With a Special Day

Kimberly Kenny, Curator, of the McKinley Museum was on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning. This year the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will hold its annual McKinley Day celebration on Saturday, January 27 from 9:00 to 4:00. McKinley Day commemorates the anniversary of President William McKinley’s birth on January 29, 1843.

Civil War re-enactors and science shows in Discover World will also be featured. Visitors can view the exhibit The Pan-American Exposition: Triumph & Tragedy in the Queen City in the Keller Gallery, which tells the story of President McKinley’s assassination. The Hoover-Price Planetarium will present shows featuring the night sky and current astronomical news and observations. There will also be special focus tours of the McKinley Gallery. Lunch will be available for purchase starting at 11:00 AM.

A highlight of the festivities will be a moving wreath-laying ceremony, where a General representing the White House will place a wreath at the bust of the President, located just outside the Museum building. Other veterans groups, including the Army Navy Union and the Military Order of the Loyal Legion of the United States, will also be participating in the ceremony. The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 1:00 PM.

Special admission rate will be $8 per person. Museum members are admitted free. For more information, please call the Museum at 330-455-7043. Listen back to get more details below: