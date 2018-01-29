Are Cellphones to Blame for Higher Roadway Fatalities?
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 9:31 PM

Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute, joins Gary Rivers at 11:20 this morning to talk about this growing danger.  She says, “Distracted driving is the cause of many vehicular accidents, and surprisingly cellphones are only part of the problem.”

According to the National Safety Council, 40,200 Americans died in car crashes in 2016. When compared to 2014, it marks the most significant two-year increase in more than 50 years.

Joan will also talk about Travelers’ new Every Second Matters campaign, which raises awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and helps to encourage safe driving behaviors.

