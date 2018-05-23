Celtics Defeat Cavs, Lead Series 3-2

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Cavaliers played with a lack of intensity, physicality and aggressiveness and it cost them in the Boston Garden, as the Celtics defeated Cleveland 96-83.

The Cavs have lost all 3 games in Beantown by double figures – 25, 13 and 13 points.

With the victory the Celtics now lead the best of seven series 3 games to 2.

The Cavaliers were terrible from three point range, connecting on only 9 of 34 shots, while the Celtics made 13 of 39 from distance.

LeBron James led the Cavs in scoring with 26 points, had 10 rebounds, but turned the ball over 6 times.

Kevin Love was the only other Cavalier player in double digits with 14 points.

Starters Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith and George Hill were terribel on offense, combing for only 10 points on 2 of 14 shooting.

Five Celtics scored in double figures with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 25. Jaylen Brown added 17 and Al Horford provided a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Turnovers killed the Cavs once again, coughing it up 15 more times, while the Celtics continue to value the basketball, turning it over only 8 times.

Game 6 is now an elimination game for the “Wine and Gold” and will be played Friday night in Cleveland, tip off is 8:30pm. With a win, the Cavaliers will force a Game 7 in Boston on Sunday. With a loss, the season is over and LeBron James can become a free agent.