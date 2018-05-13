Celtics Dominate LeBron And Cavs

Boston Celtics players, from left, forward Jayson Tatum, guard Marcus Smart (36), forward Al Horford and forward Marcus Morris, far right, cheer from the bench during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. The Celtics won 108-83. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Boston Celtics jumped on the Cavaliers early and held LeBron James in check throughout their 108-83 Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston outscored the Cavs 36-18 in the 1st quarter and led 61-35 at the half. The Cavaliers closed it to 14 at the end of the 3rd quarter, but a 7-0 run to start the 4th quarter by the C’s pushed the Boston lead back to 21 and the game was over.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points, Marcus Morris added 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Al Horford delivered 20 points.

Kevin Love paced the Cavs with 17 points, while LeBron James added just 15, his fewest this postseason and turned the ball over 7 times.

The Cavaliers as a team were horrific from 3-point country, making only 4 of 26 shots from beyond the arc.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Boston.