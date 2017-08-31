Central Catholic Football Team Honors Father Kaylor with Helmet Insignia

The Central Catholic Football Team has always been known for playing with heart, this year a part of their heart will be visible on their helmets! Coach Jeff Lindesmith has often been heard saying that his players, and the Central Catholic community at large, are accountable to one another, take care of one another, and act in a way that reflects their faith values. This year’s team is no exception to that rule.

As the team takes the field this season, spectators will notice new stickers on the player’s helmets. The stickers are the Central Catholic shield with the initials RK and a cross in the center. RK stands for Father Robert Kaylor, a beloved member of the Central Catholic community, who suffered a stroke last March and has been absent at the school since.

Father Kaylor is well known through-out Stark County for his dedication to Central Catholic, having served as a teacher, principal, and most recently as president at the school. Anyone who attended a Central Catholic football game saw him down on the field with the players. During his tenure at Central, over 40 years, Father never missed more than 2 games! It is clear to anyone who meets Father Kaylor that his heart is with his Central Catholic Crusaders.

For the football team, Father’s absence on the side-lines will be notable and the team wanted a way to honor him. Before the team’s first game last weekend, on August 25, senior players went to visit Father Kaylor and present him with his own helmet sporting his initials. According to Coach Lindesmith it was an emotional moment for all involved. Father was moved by the honor but was more moved by the visit from the players.

Father took time to speak with every player individually to see how their year was going and what their plans were for this year and next year when they head off to college. The visit was good for the heart, for Father and the team itself, and was a reminder of the lessons taught at Central, on and off the field, that being the best requires giving a little of yourself and putting your heart on display when someone needs lifted up.