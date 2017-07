CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Fire did $10,000 damage to a vacant two-story home in Canton Friday night.

There was still electrical service to the house.

Canton firefighters believe a short in the wall started the insulation on fire, and that fire shot up to the attic.

Most of the damage was to the attic, with a hole in the roof.

That fire on Piper Court NW, near 12th and Fulton.