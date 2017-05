CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton’s chief fire investigator is leaning toward an “undetermined” ruling in the fire that destroyed Canton Hardwood Sales on 8th Street NW last month.

Investigator Everett Hall says an accidental cause like electrical is a possibility, but it’s too dangerous at the fire scene to investigate for that.

He says they were able to rule out arson.

The fire did $40,000 damage and required an 11-hour-long neighborhood power outage with a substation next door.