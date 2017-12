CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton man leaving a heat gun unattended while thawing out some frozen pipes, started a fire that caused $10,000 damage to the house.

The Canton Fire Department says flames spread from the basement to the kitchen area, where they had to break through the wall to put out the fire.

That fire in the 3000 block of 2nd Street NW Thursday afternoon.

The department advises against using heat guns for that purpose.