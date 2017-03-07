CFD Redistricts, CFPPA Has New Contract

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 7, 2017) – The Canton Fire Department reopened three closed stations Tuesday morning.

In a shift of resources for faster response times, stations 5, 6 and 10 will be manned again.

As part of the changes, the main fire station downtown and station 10 will house only administrative, prevention and investigative personnel.

Also, Canton firefighters have a new 3-year labor agreement with the city.

Council put their stamp of approval on it Monday night.

Members of the Canton Professional Firefighters Association local also voted in favor.

The administration says there are no wage increases through the contract, but there are wage reopeners in January of 2018 and 2019.

Firefighters are also paying more for family health insurance coverage and ER visits.