Truck hits building on South Locust Street in Canal Fulton (Courtesy Canal Fulton Police Facebook page)

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A real mess to clean up in Canal Fulton early on Monday.

A semi truck went out of control on a curve in the area of 300 South Locust Street and plowed into a building, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The semi also took out a fire hydrant, causing a lot of water erosion.

The driver was charged with OVI.