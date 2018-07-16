Changing Times: Only One Blockbuster Left in America
By Gary Rivers
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 5:04 AM

Even though Blockbuster went under almost five years ago, there were still a handful of stores that survived.  Well . . . that handful is now down to a finger.

The last two Blockbusters in Alaska just announced they’re closing their doors by the end of August.  And that means there’s only ONE Blockbuster left in this entire country . . . and it’s in Bend, Oregon.

On the bright side, the guy who owns that Blockbuster says he’s still doing pretty well and he has no plans to shut down anytime soon.

(Quartz)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Amazon Prime Day Is Today . . . Will It Be Disappointing Yet Again? Build-a-Bear Shut Down Nationally and Locally! It’s a French-Fried Friday! Top 10 MLB Ballparks Open Casting Call In Cleveland For “The Bachelor” “Officer…I Wasn’t Driving Drunk….I Only Drank at Stop Signs!”