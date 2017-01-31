Chaperone Facing Indecency Charges

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 31, 2017) – A northern Ohio man has been charged for allegedly exposing himself and making offensive gestures toward a group of 11-year-old kids taking a field trip to the city of Green.

40-year-old Scott Wuensch of Grafton was serving as a parent chaperone with students from the Midview East Intermediate School visiting Camp Y-Noah in September, when he was accused of the crimes.  Authorities just learned about it this week, when a parent overheard kids talking about the incident. It was then reported to the school.

Summit County Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland says the charges against Wuensch include public indecency and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

There were allegedly 9 victims involved.

