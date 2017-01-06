Charges in Fatal September House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 6, 2017) –A Canton man is being arraigned today for a fatal fire at a vacant family house he oversaw.

44-year-old Michael Haddix is charged with involuntary manslaughter and arson for the September 21 fire on Richmond Ave NE that killed 29-year-old Russell Monroe of Canton.

Canton Fire Investigator Joe Carafelli says it’s believed Monroe is the one who intentionally set the fire and suffered burns to more than 75-percent of his body when gasoline vapors exploded.

The two men knew each other from previously working together.

Authorities are still declining to reveal what exactly Haddix did to be charged for the fire and death. They are waiting to reveal those details in court.