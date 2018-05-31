Charity’s Market Is This Weekend at Spring Hill

Spring Hill director, Sammy Kay Smith is visiting the Gary Rivers Show with information on the big event this weekend features local artists and makers selling their goods.

On Saturday, June 2nd, Spring Hill Historic Home will also have local wineries, breweries, and coffee shops providing tastings.

Charity’s Market is open from 11:00am to 5:00pm at Spring Hill Historic Home. The event is free for guests to come support local artists, business owners, and vendors in our community who’d like to share their goods.

Spring Hill will also be hosting some local breweries, wineries, and coffee shops to offer tastings of their goods. Newman Creek Cellars, Jen’s Place Craft Beers, McAlpine Meadery, Paradigm Shift Brewery, and Tremont Coffee will all be offering tastings at $2.00 a taste.

The house will also be open for tours and Spring Hill's Women's Board will also be selling furniture, home goods, handmade items, and lots more during the event.

There are still spaces available for local artists and vendors. Please see Spring Hill’s website at http://www.springhillhistorichome.org/marketvendor/ or contact us at info@springhillhistorichome.org.

Spring Hill Historic Home is located in northeast Massillon, Ohio, on 12 acres of historic farmland situated just east of the Lake Avenue intersection with Wales Road (SR241). Additional information is available on our website at: www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Spring Hill Historic Home is a non-profit 501C-3 corporation committed to education and historic preservation. It is supported almost exclusively by volunteer efforts and both member and public participation. Spring Hill is accredited as a National Historic Landmark and is a recognized site for the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom and the Ohio Friends of Freedom Society.

For more information, please contact Spring Hill director, Sammy Kay Smith at 330-833-6749 or at info@springhillhistorichome.org.

