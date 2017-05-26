Charlie Daniels To Headline Stark County Fair

Legendary country music star Charlie Daniels will perform on the grandstand stage August 30 during the 2017 Stark County Fair. Julia Dick, spokesperson for the fair made that announcement on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning. See the Video Interview below:

2017 Fair INFORMATION

DATE: Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

The Progressive Stark County Fair is proud to present The Charlie Daniels Band at the 2017 Fair. The legendary Country Music Star Charlie Daniels will perform on the grandstand stage at 7pm on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with The Charlie Daniels Band.

Sponsored by The Dusty Armadillo and Budweiser, reserved seating concert tickets start at $15. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 26 at 10am online at StarkCountyFair.com. Tickets will also available at the Fair Office.

RIDES

Unlimited $15

Ride Discount Days:

Check Schedule for Dates

Open Every Day at Noon

TICKETS & INFO

Gate Admission: $6

Kids Under 3 FREE!

Discount Days:

Check Schedule for Dates

Always Free Parking!

website is here: https://starkcountyfair.com/