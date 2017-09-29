Check Out This KID Reporter!

On Thursday morning, a young man who is a 6th grader at Lake Middle School visited Pam Cook and Canton’s Morning News. He’s been selected as one of 44 Scholastic Kid Reporters around the nation. He’s the only one selected in Ohio. If you missed the interview, check out the Pam Cook podcast. Nolan Pastore is great! He’s the son of Jeff and Mary Pastore. Take a listen…you won’t be disappointed!

About the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps:

Kid Reporter Nolan Pastore is one of 44 talented young journalists in the 2017-18 Scholastic News Kids Press Corps.

Nolan is 11 years old and is a 6th grader from Hartville, OH.

Kid Reporters in the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps, ages 10–14, cover “news for kids, by kids” with coverage of current events, breaking news, entertainment stories, and sports events from their hometowns and on the national stage.

Their stories appear online at the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps website and in issues of Scholastic classroom magazines, which reach more than 25 million students in classrooms nationwide.