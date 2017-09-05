It’s Cheese Pizza Day – Fun Facts!

September 5th is Cheese Pizza Day! Hungry? Today’s a day to chow down with one of America’s favorite meals. Pizza is a favorite of young and old. Originating from Italian cuisine, it’s a staple in the American diet. For many American families “Pizza night” is a Friday or Saturday routine. It’s also popular at parties.
- Americans eat approximately 100-acres of pizza a day or about 350 slices per second. Each person in America eats about 46 pizza slices a year.
- There are approximately 61,269 pizzerias in the United States.
- We consume around 251,770,000 pounds of pepperonis every year
- Some popular pizza toppings in Japan are squid and Mayo Jaga (mayonnaise, potato and bacon)
- The highest-grossing single-unit independent pizzeria in the nation is Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska. Their annual sales are approximately $6-million.
- 94% of Americans eat pizza regularly
- October is the actually national pizza month here in the U.S.
- The top 5 pizza sales days are: Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, The night before Thanksgiving, & New Year’s Day
- Over 5-billion pizzas are sold worldwide each year.
Have a happy Cheese Pizza Day!