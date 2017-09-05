It’s Cheese Pizza Day – Fun Facts!

September 5th is Cheese Pizza Day! Hungry? Today’s a day to chow down with one of America’s favorite meals. Pizza is a favorite of young and old. Originating from Italian cuisine, it’s a staple in the American diet. For many American families “Pizza night” is a Friday or Saturday routine. It’s also popular at parties.

Americans eat approximately 100-acres of pizza a day or about 350 slices per second. Each person in America eats about 46 pizza slices a year.

There are approximately 61,269 pizzerias in the United States.

We consume around 251,770,000 pounds of pepperonis every year

Some popular pizza toppings in Japan are squid and Mayo Jaga (mayonnaise, potato and bacon)

The highest-grossing single-unit independent pizzeria in the nation is Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria in Anchorage, Alaska. Their annual sales are approximately $6-million.

94% of Americans eat pizza regularly

October is the actually national pizza month here in the U.S.

The top 5 pizza sales days are: Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, The night before Thanksgiving, & New Year’s Day

Over 5-billion pizzas are sold worldwide each year.

Have a happy Cheese Pizza Day!