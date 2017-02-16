Cheese Recall

If you’ve purchased colby cheese made by Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, you probably want to throw it away. The company is recalling various types of Colby due to a potential contamination of Listeria. The affected products were manufactured both by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC under the Guggisberg label. Officials say no one has been reported sick by the cheese as of yet. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases located in the states of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, and West Virginia. Take them back for a refund or throw them away.