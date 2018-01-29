The Chief is Gone? Say What?

So it was inevitable right? Chief Wahoo is being retired. Why do we have mascots? Wikipedia states, a mascot is any person, animal, or object thought to bring luck, or anything used to represent a group with a common public identity, such as a school, sports team etc. Obviously this was the hot topic of conversation Monday on the Kenny & JT show. Right or wrong, the logo representing the Cleveland Indians baseball team has created a national conversation. To make a decision over a professional sports team logo seems minute in the national spot light. After lengthy discussions between team owner Paul Dolan and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred the chief is being retired after the 2018 campaign. But is he going away? Not anytime soon. Indians will maintain trademark & retail rights making it a pretty sure bet merchandise will still be available.

“We have consistently maintained that we are cognizant and sensitive to both sides of the discussion. While we recognize many of our fans have a long-standing attachment to Chief Wahoo, I’m ultimately in agreement with Commissioner Manfred’s desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019.” Indians owner Paul Dolan

Under growing pressure to eliminate Chief Wahoo, the club has been transitioning away from the logo in recent years. The Indians introduced a block “C” insignia on some of their caps and have removed signs with the Wahoo logo in and around Progressive Field.

In case you missed it, The Indians’ were recently named as host of the 2019 All-Star Game.