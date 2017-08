COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Despite all the advice being given, one expert says a record number of children have died of heatstroke in hot cars this year.

As of the end of the month, there have been 29 hot car deaths in the U.S.

Incredibly, 11 of those deaths were in the last week in July.

AAA reminds you that even with temps in the 60s, the inside of a car can get to 110 degrees in 10 to 15 minutes.