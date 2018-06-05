Chisenhall Returns From DL; Zimmer Demoted

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the Major League roster:

Activated OF LONNIE CHISENHALL (#8) from the 10-day Disabled List.

Optioned OF BRADLEY ZIMMER to AAA Columbus.

Chisenhall appeared in seven March/April games (4-for-17, 2B, 0 RBI) before suffering a right calf strain on April 7 vs. Kansas City and was placed on the 10-day D.L. the following day. He began a rehab assignment in AAA Columbus and AA Akron beginning on May 21, appearing in nine games. Over the rehab stint he was 8-for-28 with 3 2B, 2 homers and 6 RBI.