Where does Chocolate Milk come from?

Millions Of Americans Are Confused About Milk –

Most people know that milk comes from cows, but some people are a little confused.

A new dairy industry survey found that seven percent of Americans, around 17 million people, think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy conducted the poll and reminds people that chocolate flavoring doesn’t come a cow, regardless of color.

For the record, chocolate milk is made of milk, cocoa, and sugar.

Source: Business Insider