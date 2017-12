Christine Allison, director, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

For over 35 years, Christine has been directing community and church choirs. With A Chorus for a Cause, she has directed the chorus primarily for “a cause,” but also at such occasions as chorus member’s weddings, First Fridays, and at the community 10 year memorial of 9/11.

Christine talked about the upcoming event and the recent performance by the organization’s Bell Ringers.