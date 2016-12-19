Church Purse Thieves Identified

Authorities believe they have been able to identify the two suspects seen in a surveillance video stealing a purse from a pew at the Queen of Heaven Church in Uniontown this month.

Now they are asking for the public’s help again to track them down.

53-year-old Raymond Jarvis and 38-year-old Michelle Wells, both of Uniontown, are wanted on theft warrants.

Summit County Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland says it’s believed they have pulled similar schemes at other area churches in recent weeks, as well as one in Iowa.

Suspects stole the woman’s purse while she was up receiving communion. They then used her credit cards to make $1,000 in purchases.