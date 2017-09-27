Civic Center to Host College & Career Fair

Mike Bayer, Dir of Curriculum at the Stark Educational Center was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to discuss the event, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities will be available to provide information on choosing a college, pursuing careers and planning futures. The event includes an open format college fair from 6 to 8 p.m. and financial aid and college credit plus sessions at 6:15 and 7 p.m.

Admission is free, and attendees may park free in the Cultural Center parking deck.

Students may contact their high school counselors for more information or visit: http://tinyurl.com/StarkCountyCollegeFair .