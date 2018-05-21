Clarion Project Hopes To Stop The Radicalization of Muslim Youth

Raheel Raza— a founding member of the Muslim Reformer Movement and Clarion Project Advisory Board member, is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to discus that Project’s new campaign to prevent the spread of radical Islamic ideology and violence among American children and youth.

According to Raza, the FBI is investigating radical Islamic terror plots in all 50 states, but many Americans are ignorant to this fact and wrongly believe “it won’t happen to me.” The U.S. has no national program to prevent and counter violent extremism—and most local programs intervene too late.

Raheel Raza contends that America’s youth are being radicalized, and that this crisis requires immediate action to prevent violent attacks in the United States and Western world.

According to CIA estimates about 2000 Westerners have travelled to Iraq and Syria (many via Turkey) to join ISIS. It’s estimated that from these more than 100 came from the USA.”

“Clarion Project’s plan to educate youth before they are radicalized is a way of resolving the issue. Their films and educational material addresses the issues that many people do not want to address given the politically correct climate we live in. However hate taught at a young age is something we must address. As a mother and grandmother I am concerned about the next generation of Muslim youth and want to provide support before it’s too late.”

ABOUT RAHEEL RAZA

Raheel Raza is a Pakistani-Canadian journalist, author, public speaker, media consultant, anti-racism activist, and interfaith discussion leader. She lives in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Raheel Raza is President of The Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow, author of the book Their Jihad – Not My Jihad, award winning journalist, public speaker, activist for human rights, gender equality and dignity in diversity. She is recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal for service to Canada.

Raheel has been invited to speak locally at places of worship, the private sector, the Justice Department, School Boards and government institutions. Internationally she has addressed audiences at Universities in USA including Harvard & Columbia, in UK at Oxford and Cambridge, other forums across Australia and Europe and the Israeli Presidential Conference in Jerusalem.

https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/biography/Raheel+Raza

http://www.raheelraza.com/about.htm