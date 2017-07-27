Cleveland Ave McDonalds is Re-Opens With New Look

7 months after a fire destroyed the building, the Mcdonald’s at 3101 Cleveland Ave., is back in business with a new look.
A grand re-opening celebration began Thursday morning. The First 100 customers through the door won a free Big Mac sandwich-a-day for a year.
Mid-day host Gary Rivers, had his show intern go through the new dual-land drive-through to “test out the service”, and rated the service as “fast and friendly”.
Customer in line at the newly-opened McDonalds
Busy even after 10am!
“MCDONALD’S RETURNS”