Cleveland Ave McDonalds is Re-Opens With New Look

7 months after a fire destroyed the building, the Mcdonald’s at 3101 Cleveland Ave., is back in business with a new look.

A grand re-opening celebration began Thursday morning. The First 100 customers through the door won a free Big Mac sandwich-a-day for a year.

Mid-day host Gary Rivers, had his show intern go through the new dual-land drive-through to “test out the service”, and rated the service as “fast and friendly”.

Customer in line at the newly-opened McDonalds

Busy even after 10am!

“MCDONALD’S RETURNS”