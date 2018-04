The Cleveland Browns ended up drafting 9 players in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Here is the list of all 9 selected by new GM- John Dorsey:

1st/1 – Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

1st/4 – Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

2nd/33 – Austin Corbett, OT, Nevada

2nd/35 – Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

3rd/67 – Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

4th/105 – Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

5th/150 – Genard Avery, ILB, Memphis

6th/175 – Damion Ratley, WR, Texas AM

6th/188 – Simeon Thomas, CB, Louisiana