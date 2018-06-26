Cleveland Browns Announce Training Camp Dates

FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training camp facility in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns will appear on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season. Coming off a historic 0-16 season, the Browns were chosen after declining the opportunity several times, said the person who spoke Thursday, May 17, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The Cleveland Browns released the following information on the 2018 Cleveland Browns Training Camp.

This year’s camp will feature 15 free public practices at the team’s facility in Berea, beginning Thursday, July 26.

After introducing a new training camp layout last year – highlighted by new seating options with improved sightlines – the Browns have incorporated more seats again this year to accommodate fans, in addition to standing room on field level. Since 2016, Cleveland has increased seating availability at training camp by 325 percent to provide fans an exceptional experience.

Browns fans may secure prioritized access by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis, as space permits.

Browns 2018 season ticket members will have a special window to register for open practices June 27-29 prior to public availability opening at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 29.

Due to additional events at the stadium, the Browns will not host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium this year.

All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2018.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for prioritized access for up to three practices in Berea, along with a maximum of four guests, as space permits. Parties wishing to attend more than three practices or book for groups of six-or-more people are encouraged to contact the Browns ticket office directly (440-824-3434).

When arriving to open practices, fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance, with gates opening 90 minutes before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.

Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.

CLEVELAND BROWNS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE AND TIMES:

• Thursday, July 26 – 2:35 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 27 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Saturday, July 28 – 2:35 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 29 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Monday, July 30 – 2:35 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 31 – no practice

• Wednesday, Aug. 1 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 2 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 3 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 4 – 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 5 – no practice

• Monday, Aug. 6 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 7 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 8 – no practice

• Thursday, Aug. 9 – P1: at New York Giants, 7:00 p.m., News 5

• Friday, Aug. 10 – no practice

• Saturday, Aug. 11 – no practice

• Sunday, Aug. 12 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 13 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 14 – 3:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 15 – 2:35 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 16 – no practice

• Friday, Aug. 17 – P2: vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., News 5

• Saturday, Aug. 18 – no practice

*All practice dates and times include team walkthroughs and are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public for space reasons.