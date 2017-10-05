Cleveland Browns Football Preview… Browns vs. Jetts

Browns (0-4) – Last place in the AFC North

Jets (2-2) – 2nd place in the AFC East

Last Game:

Bengals 31 Browns 7

Jets 23 Jaguars 20 – OT

Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-19)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- DeShone Kizer (73-142-764y-3td-8int) (22r-97y-2td)

RB- Isaiah Crowell (46r-134y-0td)

RB- Duke Johnson (10c-57y-2td) (20c-207y-0td)

LB- Joe Schobert (34t)

LB- Christian Kirksey (27t-1.5-2tfl-1fr)

DB- Jason McCourty (18t-1int)

N.Y. Jets: HC- Todd Bowles – 3rd year (17-19)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Josh McCown (82-117-826y-3td-3int)

RB- Bilal Powell (49r-235y-2td)

WR- Jermaine Kearse (18r-182y-2td)

LB- Demario Davis (40t-0.5s-3tfl)

LB- Darron Lee (26t-1s)

CB- Terrence Brooks (4t-2int)

Betting Line: Browns -1