Cleveland Browns Football Preview… Browns vs. Jetts

Browns (0-4) – Last place in the AFC North
Jets (2-2) – 2nd place in the AFC East
Last Game:
Bengals 31 Browns 7
Jets 23 Jaguars 20 – OT
Browns: HC- Hue Jackson – 2nd year with Browns (1-19)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- DeShone Kizer (73-142-764y-3td-8int) (22r-97y-2td)
RB- Isaiah Crowell (46r-134y-0td)
RB- Duke Johnson (10c-57y-2td) (20c-207y-0td)
LB- Joe Schobert (34t)
LB- Christian Kirksey (27t-1.5-2tfl-1fr)
DB- Jason McCourty (18t-1int)
N.Y. Jets: HC- Todd Bowles – 3rd year (17-19)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Josh McCown (82-117-826y-3td-3int)
RB- Bilal Powell (49r-235y-2td)
WR- Jermaine Kearse (18r-182y-2td)
LB- Demario Davis (40t-0.5s-3tfl)
LB- Darron Lee (26t-1s)
CB- Terrence Brooks (4t-2int)
Betting Line: Browns -1