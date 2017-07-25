The Cleveland Cavaliers Name Kolby Altman General Manager

“Over the past month, Koby Altman has led our front office group through this transition period, impressing many inside the franchise and outside the organization, as well. We are very excited that he will now be officially leading the basketball side of our franchise. Koby has the credentials, knowledge, experience and instincts to be an outstanding General Manager. In addition to these positive attributes and outstanding relationships around the league, Koby will inspire and impact the best possible culture throughout the organization. We are going to see a capable and passionate leader who will also cultivate new ideas and innovation,” said Gilbert. “The speed of the game is ever faster on the court and in the front offices around our league. I am confident that Koby is equipped and prepared to lead and succeed in this dynamic environment.”

Other notable front office moves are expected soon.

“The past month or so has allowed the opportunity for several other talented and hard-working individuals on the basketball side of our business to demonstrate their deep knowledge and capability. We are looking forward to announcing additional restructuring involving these remarkable executives in the very near future,” concluded Gilbert. Originally joining the Cavaliers in August of 2012 as pro personnel manager, Altman was promoted to director of pro player personnel in September 2013. In his role as assistant general manager, Altman was tasked with player evaluation across all levels of basketball, both domestically and abroad. Altman also oversaw the team’s NBA and G League scouting efforts and played a core role in all aspects of the team’s basketball operations, working closely with the team’s coaches, players and staff.

“I am incredibly grateful to Dan for the opportunity to become general manager of the Cavaliers. His confidence, support and strong commitment to achieving our collective goals is very clear to me and I look forward to continuing our efforts. I am also excited and proud to lead a front office team that will continue to be sharply focused on competing for championships. That challenge is what drives all of us,” said Altman. “Cleveland fans support the Cavs with passion, pride and loyalty. That’s something all of us here have a deep respect for and will never take for granted. We will always work hard and search for creative ideas that will impact our success on the court and in the community.”

Altman has extensive experience with the USA Basketball program as well. In the summer of 2010, he served as the Team Manager for USA Basketball’s Under-17 team at the inaugural FIBA Under-17 World Championship in Hamburg, Germany. That 17-and-under squad won the first gold medal to ever be awarded for that age group and featured three players selected among the top 10 in the 2012 NBA Draft. In 2009, he assisted Team USA’s 19-and-under team in the FIBA Under-19 World Championship in Auckland, New Zealand. That squad also won the gold, its first in that age group since 1991.

Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Altman served as an assistant coach at The Ivy League’s Columbia University for two seasons, where he also led Columbia’s developmental basketball program. Altman spent the 2009-10 season at Southern Illinois as a graduate assistant after earning his master’s degree in sport management at the University of Massachusetts. While earning his graduate degree at UMASS, he coached at nearby Amherst College for two seasons and helped guide the team to a 48-11 record. Altman, a Brooklyn, New York native, played collegiately at Middlebury College, where he was a three-year starter at point guard.