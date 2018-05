Here is the schedule for the NBA Finals. #WhateverItTakes

Game 1 – Thu May 31 @ GS/Hou 8:30pm

Game 2 – Sun June 3 @ GS/Hou 7:30pm

Game 3 – Wed June 6 @ Cleveland 8:30pm

Game 4 – Fri June 8 @ Cleveland 8:30pm

Game 5 * Mon June 11 @ GS/Hou 8:30pm

Game 6 * Thu June 14 @ Cleveland 8:30pm

Game 7 * Sun June 17 @ GS/Houston 7:30pm

* if needed