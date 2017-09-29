CLEVELAND INDIANS ALDS GAMES AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD ARE SOLD OUT

The Cleveland Indians announced on Friday that tickets for the American League Division Series at Progressive Field (Games 1, 2 and 5) on Oct. 5-11 are sold out.

The ALDS schedule is as follows:

· Game 1 — Thursday, Oct. 5: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland

· Game 2 — Friday, Oct. 6: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland

· Game 3 — Sunday, Oc.t 8: Cleveland at New York/Minnesota

· Game 4 — Monday, Oct. 9: Cleveland at New York/Minnesota (if necessary)

· Game 5 — Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York/Minnesota at Cleveland (if necessary)

Please note: ALDS game times will be announced by Major League Baseball next week.