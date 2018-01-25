Cleveland Indians Announce 2018 Promotional Schedule

Single-game tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 6.

Complete Promotional Schedule (subject to change):

April 6: Opening Day, magnet schedule with car magnet* courtesy of Progressive, Block Party

April 28: Tote bag+ courtesy of MLB Network

April 29: Tote bag+ courtesy of MLB Network

May 11: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

May 12: T-shirt+

May 13: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 25: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by SportClips, Block Party

May 26: Terry Francona 1988 jersey~ courtesy of Sugardale, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

May 27: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

May 28: Corey Kluber bobblehead< courtesy of KeyBank

May 30: Weather Education Day, Weather Education book (all Weather Ed participants)

June 5: Duffle bag+ courtesy of Shearer’s

June 15: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, plastic pint glass+ courtesy of Sysco Cleveland, Fireworks, Block Party

June 16: Andrew Miller bobblehead~ courtesy of Pepsi, Pregame in the District, Block Party

June 17: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

June 22: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

June 23: Batting Practice jersey~ courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation, Block Party

June 24: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

July 6: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Snapback cap+ courtesy of Subway, Fireworks, Block Party

July 7: Jose Ramirez jersey^ courtesy of Medical Mutual, Pregame in the District, Block Party

July 8: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

July 12: Carlos Carrasco bobblehead~ courtesy of KeyBank, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 13: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 14: Pregame in the District, Fireworks presented by Pepsi, Block Party, KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

July 15: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

July 25: Beach towel+

August 3: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 4: Rock ‘n’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 5: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, baseball card set courtesy of Topps*

August 8: Jersey (TBD)~ courtesy of Liberty Ford

August 17: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, yard flag+, Fireworks, Block Party

August 18: Jim Thome Hall of Fame celebration, Jim Thome jersey> courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse, Pregame in the District, Block Party

August 19: KeyBank Kids Fun Day, Slider’s Birthday

August 29: Edwin Encarnacion bobblehead~

August 31: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 1: 1948 road gray jersey~ courtesy of Meritech, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Block Party

September 2: KeyBank Kids Fun Day

September 14: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

September 22: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Pregame in the District, Fireworks, Fan Appreciation Night, 2019 schedule* courtesy of TTX