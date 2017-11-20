CLEVELAND INDIANS ANNOUNCE 2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
Team returns from second straight AL Central Division crown with Spring Training opener vs. Reds at Goodyear Ballpark
Spring single-game tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 1 online only
Great value packages for Season Ticket Holders now available; great promotions and special events on tap this Spring
Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced their schedule for 2018 Cactus League play in Arizona, a schedule that opens against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Feb. 23.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, Ariz., on February 14, and the full squad reports on February 18.
New this year: The Indians will play the Cubs in Las Vegas on March 17-18 as part of the 2018 Las Vegas Big League Weekend. The Tribe ends its exhibition season with two games vs. the Diamondbacks on March 26-27 before heading to Seattle for the season opener on March 29.
TICKETS ON SALE
Single-game tickets for Tribe Spring Training games go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 AM MST – only at Indians.com/Spring.
Season Tickets: Goodyear Season Tickets offer significant savings over Single-Game prices, along with premium seat locations, merchandise and concession discount vouchers, Season Ticket Holder Appreciation party access and more. Season Tickets can be purchased at Indians.com/Spring and are on sale now.
Mini Plans: Fans have the opportunity to pick any three (3) or more games of their choice from both the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds home schedules. Mini Plans will go on sale November 27 at 10AM MST.
Groups: Outings offer discounted tickets, personalized service, scoreboard welcome and more. Group tickets are on sale now.
Flex Books: Ten (10) ticket vouchers, specially priced, in the Infield Box or Outfield Box that can be used for any Indians game or games at Goodyear Ballpark during the 2018 season. (Subject to availability.)
Cleveland Indians Spring Training tickets will be available at Indians.com, Goodyear Ballpark’s Ticket Office (opens January 13), by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or 1-866-48-TRIBE.
TRAVEL PACKAGES
Indians fans should call 1-855-298-5444 for more details and to book a Spring Training trip today.
PROMOTIONAL DAYS/SPECIAL EVENTS
2018 at Goodyear Ballpark includes many promotions and special events, including fireworks on March 23, a Trevor Bauer #MiniTeamCLE2017 bobblehead, player autographs, Catch on the Field, Kids Days Sundays and more.
The full promotional/special event calendar is available at Indians.com/Spring.
2018 FAN EXPERIENCE PACKAGES
Three behind-the-scenes Fan Experience packages are available for fans this Spring in Goodyear, including:
On-field workout: A 90-minute, post-game on-field workout session hosted on Fields 1 and 2 at the Player Development Complex. Fans will have the opportunity to take cuts in the indoor batting cages, field ground balls in the infield, shag fly balls in the outfield and compete in an individual batting challenge competition.
· Dates: March 3, 15
· Cost: $130/person
Player/broadcaster meet and greet: A 60-minute, postgame meet-and-greet and Q&A session with 2-3 Indians players and a member of the Indians broadcast team. This fan favorite event will be hosted at the recently renovated Right Field Pavilion at Goodyear Ballpark, and will include light snacks and refreshments during the event. A cash bar will also be available.
· Dates: March 11, 22
· Cost: $105/person
Batting Practice Fan Zone: Fans will have a chance to watch pregame batting practice up close and personal on the field, directly behind the batting cage on Field 1 at the Player Development Complex.
· Date: March 2, 23
· Cost: $80/person
To book your Fan Experience Package visit Indians.com/Spring or call the Goodyear Ballpark ticket office at 623-882-3130. The packages go on sale Friday, Dec. 1.
2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
OPPONENT
|
LOCATION
|
Friday
|
Feb. 23
|
Cincinnati
|
Goodyear
|
Saturday
|
Feb. 24
|
Arizona
|
Salt River Fields
|
Sunday
|
Feb. 25
|
Cincinnati
|
Goodyear
|
Monday
|
Feb. 26
|
Milwaukee
|
Maryvale
|
Tuesday
|
Feb. 27
|
Oakland
|
Goodyear
|
Wednesday
|
Feb. 28
|
Seattle
|
Goodyear (ss)
|
Wednesday
|
Feb. 28
|
LA Angels
|
Tempe (ss)
|
Thursday
|
March 1
|
LA Dodgers
|
Glendale
|
Friday
|
March 2
|
Texas
|
Goodyear
|
Saturday
|
March 3
|
San Francisco
|
Goodyear
|
Sunday
|
March 4
|
Milwaukee
|
Maryvale
|
Monday
|
March 5
|
LA Dodgers
|
Glendale
|
Tuesday
|
March 6
|
Cincinnati
|
Goodyear
|
Wednesday
|
March 7
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
|
Thursday
|
March 8
|
LA Dodgers
|
Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
|
Friday
|
March 9
|
Colorado
|
Salt River Fields
|
Saturday
|
March 10
|
San Diego
|
Peoria
|
Sunday
|
March 11
|
Milwaukee
|
Goodyear (ss)
|
Sunday
|
March 11
|
Kansas City
|
Surprise (ss)
|
Monday
|
March 12
|
Texas
|
Goodyear
|
Tuesday
|
March 13
|
|
OFF
|
Wednesday
|
March 14
|
LA Angels
|
Goodyear
|
Thursday
|
March 15
|
Cincinnati
|
Goodyear
|
Friday
|
March 16
|
Oakland
|
Mesa (ss)
|
Saturday
|
March 17
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Las Vegas (ss, 4:05PM PT)
|
Saturday
|
March 17
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Mesa (ss)
|
Sunday
|
March 18
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Las Vegas (ss, 1:05 PM PT)
|
Sunday
|
March 18
|
Seattle
|
Peoria
|
Monday
|
March 19
|
San Francisco
|
Scottsdale
|
Tuesday
|
March 20
|
|
OFF
|
Wednesday
|
March 21
|
Kansas City
|
Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
|
Thursday
|
March 22
|
San Diego
|
Goodyear
|
Friday
|
March 23
|
Arizona
|
Goodyear (6:05PM MT)
|
Saturday
|
March 24
|
Texas
|
Surprise (12:05PM MT)
|
Sunday
|
March 25
|
Cincinnati
|
Goodyear (12:05PM MT)
All game dates and times are subject to change
All games are at 1:05PM local Goodyear, AZ (MST) time unless otherwise noted
Bold indicates home games
For more information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to Indians.com/spring or Indians.com/boletos.
(ss)—split squad