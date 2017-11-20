CLEVELAND INDIANS ANNOUNCE 2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Team returns from second straight AL Central Division crown with Spring Training opener vs. Reds at Goodyear Ballpark

Spring single-game tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 1 online only

Great value packages for Season Ticket Holders now available; great promotions and special events on tap this Spring

Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced their schedule for 2018 Cactus League play in Arizona, a schedule that opens against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Feb. 23.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, Ariz., on February 14, and the full squad reports on February 18.

New this year: The Indians will play the Cubs in Las Vegas on March 17-18 as part of the 2018 Las Vegas Big League Weekend. The Tribe ends its exhibition season with two games vs. the Diamondbacks on March 26-27 before heading to Seattle for the season opener on March 29.

TICKETS ON SALE

Single-game tickets for Tribe Spring Training games go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 AM MST – only at Indians.com/Spring.

Season Tickets: Goodyear Season Tickets offer significant savings over Single-Game prices, along with premium seat locations, merchandise and concession discount vouchers, Season Ticket Holder Appreciation party access and more. Season Tickets can be purchased at Indians.com/Spring and are on sale now .

Mini Plans: Fans have the opportunity to pick any three (3) or more games of their choice from both the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds home schedules. Mini Plans will go on sale November 27 at 10AM MST.

Groups: Outings offer discounted tickets, personalized service, scoreboard welcome and more. Group tickets are on sale now.

Flex Books: Ten (10) ticket vouchers, specially priced, in the Infield Box or Outfield Box that can be used for any Indians game or games at Goodyear Ballpark during the 2018 season. (Subject to availability.)

Cleveland Indians Spring Training tickets will be available at Indians.com, Goodyear Ballpark’s Ticket Office (opens January 13), by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or 1-866-48-TRIBE.

TRAVEL PACKAGES

Indians fans should call 1-855-298-5444 for more details and to book a Spring Training trip today.

PROMOTIONAL DAYS/SPECIAL EVENTS

2018 at Goodyear Ballpark includes many promotions and special events, including fireworks on March 23, a Trevor Bauer #MiniTeamCLE2017 bobblehead, player autographs, Catch on the Field, Kids Days Sundays and more.

The full promotional/special event calendar is available at Indians.com/Spring.

2018 FAN EXPERIENCE PACKAGES

Three behind-the-scenes Fan Experience packages are available for fans this Spring in Goodyear, including:

On-field workout : A 90-minute, post-game on-field workout session hosted on Fields 1 and 2 at the Player Development Complex. Fans will have the opportunity to take cuts in the indoor batting cages, field ground balls in the infield, shag fly balls in the outfield and compete in an individual batting challenge competition.

· Dates: March 3, 15

· Cost: $130/person

Player/broadcaster meet and greet : A 60-minute, postgame meet-and-greet and Q&A session with 2-3 Indians players and a member of the Indians broadcast team. This fan favorite event will be hosted at the recently renovated Right Field Pavilion at Goodyear Ballpark, and will include light snacks and refreshments during the event. A cash bar will also be available.

· Dates: March 11, 22

· Cost: $105/person

Batting Practice Fan Zone : Fans will have a chance to watch pregame batting practice up close and personal on the field, directly behind the batting cage on Field 1 at the Player Development Complex.

· Date: March 2, 23

· Cost: $80/person

To book your Fan Experience Package visit Indians.com/Spring or call the Goodyear Ballpark ticket office at 623-882-3130. The packages go on sale Friday, Dec. 1.

2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION Friday Feb. 23 Cincinnati Goodyear Saturday Feb. 24 Arizona Salt River Fields Sunday Feb. 25 Cincinnati Goodyear Monday Feb. 26 Milwaukee Maryvale Tuesday Feb. 27 Oakland Goodyear Wednesday Feb. 28 Seattle Goodyear (ss) Wednesday Feb. 28 LA Angels Tempe (ss) Thursday March 1 LA Dodgers Glendale Friday March 2 Texas Goodyear Saturday March 3 San Francisco Goodyear Sunday March 4 Milwaukee Maryvale Monday March 5 LA Dodgers Glendale Tuesday March 6 Cincinnati Goodyear Wednesday March 7 Chicago Cubs Goodyear (6:05PM MT) Thursday March 8 LA Dodgers Goodyear (6:05PM MT) Friday March 9 Colorado Salt River Fields Saturday March 10 San Diego Peoria Sunday March 11 Milwaukee Goodyear (ss) Sunday March 11 Kansas City Surprise (ss) Monday March 12 Texas Goodyear Tuesday March 13 OFF Wednesday March 14 LA Angels Goodyear Thursday March 15 Cincinnati Goodyear Friday March 16 Oakland Mesa (ss) Saturday March 17 Chicago Cubs Las Vegas (ss, 4:05PM PT) Saturday March 17 Chicago Cubs Mesa (ss) Sunday March 18 Chicago Cubs Las Vegas (ss, 1:05 PM PT) Sunday March 18 Seattle Peoria Monday March 19 San Francisco Scottsdale Tuesday March 20 OFF Wednesday March 21 Kansas City Goodyear (6:05PM MT) Thursday March 22 San Diego Goodyear Friday March 23 Arizona Goodyear (6:05PM MT) Saturday March 24 Texas Surprise (12:05PM MT) Sunday March 25 Cincinnati Goodyear (12:05PM MT)

All game dates and times are subject to change

All games are at 1:05PM local Goodyear, AZ (MST) time unless otherwise noted

Bold indicates home games

For more information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to Indians.com/spring or Indians.com/boletos.