Cleveland Indians Equipment Trucks Leave For Goodyear Today

It was another step closer to Spring as the Cleveland Indians equipment trucks began the long journey to the Tribe’s Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Among the supplies being shipped …. 10,368 baseballs, 72 boxes of Double Bubble, and 144 boxes of various seeds, including BBQ, Ranch, Dill Pickle, Kettle Roast, and Original.

Pitchers and catchers report on February 14th, and “The Kenny and JT Show” will report from Goodyear for a week of live shows starting Monday, February 26 on NewsTalk 1480 WHBC.