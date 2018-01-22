Cleveland Indians Invite Two Players To Major League Camp
By Brian Novak
|
Jan 22, 2018 @ 3:46 PM
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has signed free agent C JACK MURPHY and LHP ADAM WILK to Minor League contracts with non-roster invitations to Major League spring training camp, bringing the total number of non-roster invitees to 19.
Murphy, 29, has spent his entire Minor League playing career in the Toronto and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations, beginning his career in 2009 out of Princeton with the Blue Jays. The switch-hitting catcher has spent the last two campaigns in the Dodgers system between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Wilk, 30, split the 2017 season between the Triple-A and Major League levels in the New York-NL and Minnesota organizations, making a combined 4 appearances with the Mets and Twins.  He began his career in the Detroit Tigers organization (11th round, 2009 Amateur Draft), spending four years in the Tigers system, including his Major League debut in 2011.  He owns a career Minor League ERA of 3.68 in 162 games/155 starts (375ER/916.2IP) and has appeared in 13 Major League games with the Tigers, Angels, Mets and Twins.
 
Jack Murphy
Year
Team
AVG
G
AB
R
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
BB
SO
SB
CS
OBP
SLG
OPS
.279
19
61
7
17
3
0
2
8
11
8
0
0
.389
.426
.815
 
.261
28
88
12
23
8
0
1
14
11
17
1
1
.343
.386
.729
.000
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
.250
.000
.250
 
.224
35
116
8
26
9
0
3
12
8
29
0
0
.280
.379
.659
.167
3
6
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
.375
.167
.542
 
.222
50
162
14
36
11
0
3
24
21
43
0
2
.314
.346
.660
.333
8
24
5
8
1
0
2
4
3
7
0
0
.393
.625
1.018
 
.223
86
278
31
62
13
1
10
51
35
67
0
0
.312
.385
.697
.218
56
197
19
43
11
1
3
22
14
37
0
0
.269
.330
.599
 
.250
3
8
2
2
1
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
.250
.375
.625
.206
11
34
3
7
3
0
0
2
5
7
0
0
.308
.294
.602
 
.225
42
129
19
29
4
0
6
15
15
30
0
0
.310
.395
.705
.220
85
286
34
63
14
2
3
31
37
58
0
1
.309
.315
.624
.250
73
208
23
52
7
0
3
24
36
55
0
0
.358
.327
.685
.167
9
24
0
4
0
0
0
0
3
6
0
0
.259
.167
.426
 
.137
48
139
6
19
7
0
0
13
17
38
0
1
.233
.187
.420
Minor League Totals
.222
558
1762
183
392
92
4
36
222
219
406
1
5
.309
.341
.649
 
Adam Wilk
Year
Team
W
L
PCT
ERA
G
GS
CG
SHO
SV
IP
H
R
ER
HR
HB
BB
SO
AVG
0
0
5.40
5
0
0
0
0
13.1
14
10
8
3
0
3
10
.259
0
3
.000
8.18
3
3
0
0
0
11.0
21
11
10
4
0
3
7
.412
4
8
.333
4.12
17
16
0
0
0
91.2
93
48
42
12
1
27
70
7
14
.333
4.72
28
24
1
1
1
146.2
166
94
77
18
2
44
106
.291
0
0
4.50
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
2
1
1
1
1
1
2
.250
7
11
.389
5.59
27
25
1
0
0
145.0
189
106
90
16
2
40
105
.313
2
8
.200
3.61
15
15
0
0
0
87.1
85
45
35
9
2
13
75
.259
2
3
.400
5.91
6
6
0
0
0
32.0
40
22
21
5
2
5
29
.305
0
1
.000
12.27
1
1
0
0
0
3.2
8
6
5
3
0
1
2
.444
1
0
1.000
4.38
3
2
0
0
0
12.1
15
6
6
2
0
3
6
.300
0
1
.000
7.84
3
1
0
0
0
10.1
16
9
9
3
0
8
6
.356
Minor League Totals
49
59
.454
3.68
162
155
7
2
1
916.2
925
454
375
89
18
178
706
.261
Major League Totals
0
5
.000
7.36
13
5
0
0
0
40.1
61
37
33
14
1
16
27
.347

 

Related Content

The Not So A-List
Big Shot Bracket Challenge Winner!
Browns Fire Sashi Brown
Final Winner #6! Jingle! Jingle!
JT Headscratch”in”
Indians Reliever Dan Otero Agrees To Two-Year Cont...