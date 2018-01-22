Cleveland Indians Invite Two Players To Major League Camp

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has signed free agent C JACK MURPHY and LHP ADAM WILK to Minor League contracts with non-roster invitations to Major League spring training camp, bringing the total number of non-roster invitees to 19.

Murphy, 29, has spent his entire Minor League playing career in the Toronto and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations, beginning his career in 2009 out of Princeton with the Blue Jays. The switch-hitting catcher has spent the last two campaigns in the Dodgers system between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Wilk, 30, split the 2017 season between the Triple-A and Major League levels in the New York-NL and Minnesota organizations, making a combined 4 appearances with the Mets and Twins. He began his career in the Detroit Tigers organization (11 th round, 2009 Amateur Draft), spending four years in the Tigers system, including his Major League debut in 2011. He owns a career Minor League ERA of 3.68 in 162 games/155 starts (375ER/916.2IP) and has appeared in 13 Major League games with the Tigers, Angels, Mets and Twins.

Jack Murphy