Cleveland Indians Promote Melky Cabrera

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians Sunday selected the contract of outfielder Melky Cabrera from Triple-A Columbus.

Cabrera was in the starting lineup in right field, and went 0-for-3 at the plate as the Indans fell to the Houston Astros, 3-1.

Cabrera, 33, was signed as a free agent by the Indians on April 25 after splitting the 2017 season between Chicago-AL and Kansas City, where he hit a combined .285 (177-for-620) with 17 home runs and 85 RBI in 156 games between Chicago and Kansas City, finishing one HR and two RBI shy of matching his single-season career highs.

The switch-hitting outfielder was assigned to AAA Columbus on May 7, hitting .286 (12-for-42) with 4 doubles and 4 RBI in 10 games (hit safely in his last 7 contests).

To make room for Cabrera, the Indians optioned RHP Evan Marshall to AAA Columbus.