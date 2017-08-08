Cleveland Man Gets Life in 2015 Green Killing

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Life in prison.

That was the sentence Tuesday for a Cleveland man accused of being the triggerman in the shooting death of a man from the city of Green back in 2015.

28-year-old Trent Turner will be eligible for parole in 36 years.

He was found guilty in a jury trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court last week.

27-year-old Corey Seibel was killed in his Long Road home in November of 2015.

Two accomplices got 14 years each.

The trio had gone to the house to steal a quantity of marijuana.