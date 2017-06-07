Have You Been to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo?

Today on the Gary Rivers Show we asked, “What’s new at the Zoo? The Cleveland Zoo! Guest JimNemet , Education Manager, spoke to Gary about the zoo’s history, animals, attractions and educational efforts.

The Zoo is a part of Cleveland Metroparks system. There, you can explore 18 reservations spanning more than 23,000 acres with more than 300 miles of trails, eight golf courses, eight lakefront parks and a nationally-acclaimed zoo.

The Zoo began as Wade Park in 1882 after Jeptha H. Wade donated 73-acres of land and 14 American deer to the City of Cleveland. By 1907, however, Cleveland City Council had laid plans to build the Cleveland Museum of Art and decided to move the Zoo to its current location.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Rising Waters Safari Camp is an African-themed overnight Zoo adventure. Campers at Rising Waters stay in the Zoo’s African Savanna for an authentic safari experience.

Fathers Day at the Zoo -J UNE 18, 2017 10 AM – 6 PM a free day at the Zoo for Dad.

KIDSDAYS PRESENTED BY GIANT EAGLE JUN 24 – 25, 2017

10 AM – 6 PM Summer break is here. This year, KidsDays will feature Thriller BMX demonstrations, a mobile video trailer, character meet and greets and a Dance party to celebrate the summer

visit their website: https://clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo