Cleveland Sending Six Players to All-Star Game

There will be six players representing Cleveland this week at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. Michael Brantley, Corey Kluber, Francisco Lindor, Trevor Bauer, Yan Gomes and Jose Ramirez are the six Indians who are on the American League roster.

Gomes was added to the roster on Saturday to take the place of Tampa Bay catcher Wilson Ramos, who injured his hamstring and is unable to play.

Ramirez will start at third base for the AL team and is expected to play about five innings. Lindor, Brantley and Gomes will probably see playing time after the fifth inning. Bauer is not expected to play, unless the game would go into extra innings. Kluber will be inactive for the game because he received a knee injection last week.