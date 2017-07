Coca-Cola announced today they’re dumping Coke Zero and replacing it with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar….go figure! So, for the Morning Show Top 5 game we decided to find out what you like. Here’s how it went ….

Thursday, July 27th – The Top 10 Most Popular Soda Pop’s in the United States

Prize: $50 Gift Card to Gervasi Vineyard

1. Coca Cola.

2. Diet Coke.

3. Pepsi-Cola.

4. Mountain Dew.

5. Dr Pepper.

6. Sprite.

7. Diet Pepsi.

8. Diet Mountain Dew.

9. Diet Dr. Pepper

10. Fanta