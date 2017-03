CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 10, 2017) – Winter isn’t paying just a brief visit.

We may not get above freezing again until the middle of next week.

AccuWeather says a big batch of cold Canadian air descended on us last night, as well as the 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Speaking of which: it’s early yet, but forecasters see a possible significant snow event here Monday night into Tuesday from a Nor’easter.

There may be 4 to 8 inches of new snow