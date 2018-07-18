A College Kid Walked 20 Miles to His New Job, So the CEO Gave Him a Car

A college kid in Alabama named Walter Carr got a new job at a moving company in Birmingham last week. Then right before his first day, his car broke down. But he still made it on time . . . because he was willing to walk 20 MILES to get there.

He started walking at midnight last Friday to make sure he’d get to his first gig by 8:00 A.M. the next morning. But luckily, some cops saw him around four o’clock, bought him breakfast, and drove him the rest of the way.

After that, he worked a full day helping a woman move out of her house. And when she found out how he got there, she tried to get him to take a break. But he refused.

So she started a GoFundMe page to help him fix his car. She wanted to raise $2,000, and it’s already up to over THIRTY GRAND. But that’s not even the best part.

The company Walter works for is called Bellhops Moving. The CEO is a guy named Luke Marklin. And after Luke found out what Walter did, he drove from Tennessee to Alabama to meet him on Monday . . . and gave him HIS car.

It’s a 2014 Ford Escape. So a pretty decent upgrade from the 15-year-old Altima Walter was driving before. There’s a video where you can see how grateful he is.

Walter’s family had to move to Alabama after they were displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. But now he’s got a new car . . . he’s graduating college this December . . . and he wants to join the Marines after that.

