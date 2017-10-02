Are Colleges No Longer “Free Speech” Zones

Attorney Casey Mattox, an attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) says that free speech has come under attack at our nation’s universities. He cited his legal fight recently on behalf of students at Macomb Community College in Michigan where the university tried to ban them from talking to fellow classmates about the benefits of fossil fuels. He also defended the rights of another student group which was arrested for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution in non “free speech zones.”