Are Colleges No Longer “Free Speech” Zones

Attorney Casey Mattox, an attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) says that free speech has come under attack at our nation’s universities.  He cited his legal fight recently on behalf of students at Macomb Community College in Michigan where the university tried to ban them from talking to fellow classmates about the benefits of fossil fuels.  He also defended the rights of another student group which was arrested for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution in non “free speech zones.”

 

Related Content

Fox Viewers Say Donald Trump Is Too Harsh on North...
Stephanie Werren With Gary Rivers
Secretary of State Jon Husted Talks Election Day w...
New Study Claims Spanking Has Adverse Long-Term Ef...
Oelslager Talks Hall of Fame
12th Street Section To Close for 9 Months