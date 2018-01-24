Have We Come to This? A Safety App for Surviving Attacks?

Gary Rivers’ was joined be Cathy Callow-Heusser this morning. Her company has an app that they hope everyone downloads — to be used to call 911 during dangerous situations.

Is this the future?

The conversation is timely in light of the shootings yesterday at a high school in Kentucky that left two children dead and 12 others injured. In that tragic event, a 15-year-old student killed two classmates and hit a dozen others with gunfire, rapidly firing a handgun inside an atrium at Marshal County high school.

SOS Safe On Scene is a new free app that lets you quickly control your phone’s backlight and notifications while messaging 911 emergency dispatch for help. Whether you’re a parent who wants to prepare your child for the possibility of a school shooting or you want personal security when attending large, crowded events that could be vulnerable to terrorism or mass violence, SOS Safe On Scene is the first safety app that allows you to contact 911 without becoming a target.