Here it comes – the LONGEST night of the year!

Tomorrow marks winter solstice, the longest night of the year with the fewest hours of daylight. The solstice, which occurs everywhere on Earth at the same time, is the precise moment at which the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest from the sun.
In the United States, solstice happens at 11:28 a.m. ET Thursday (10:28 a.m. CT, 9:28 a.m. MT, 8:28 a.m. PT).
Even though meteorologists view winter as starting December 1, the solstice is the astronomical beginning of the winter season. Once its done, the days start to get longer again.