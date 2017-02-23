Commissioners Eye Repairs to Courthouse Exterior

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 23, 2017) – The Stark County commissioners want to have the county courthouse looking its best in time for its bicentennial festivities this July.

The commissioners have approved going out to bid for maintenance on the weathering and scaling issues to the sandstone exterior of the building.

County Administrator Brant Luther says the price tag will be much less than the $11-million improvement project to the courthouse in the early 90s.

The current building is not turning 200, but the first courthouse opened on that same site in 1817.