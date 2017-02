CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 22, 2017) – The Stop Heroin From Killing Committee is renewing its effort to save lives in the community.

The group’s 3rd Annual Heroin Symposium is Thursday from 6-8 PM at the Malone University Johnson Center.

The theme is “Talk to Your Family Before Heroin Does.”

Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Forchione says the free event will feature guest speakers and highlight the services and options available for addicts.

Hundreds of people attended the first two.