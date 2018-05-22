CommQuest Services opens new residential treatment program for adult females

CommQuest’s Mike Garcar will be in studio with Gary Rivers Tuesday morning to share the news about that organization’s new residential treatment center for women.

CommQuest Services has doubled its residential treatment capacity for adult females with the opening of Deliverance House II (412 Lincolnway East, Massillon, OH. 44646). The program has 17-beds and serves adult females struggling with an addiction, and their young children.

The treatment program is approximately 90-120 days in length. During their stay at Deliverance House II, clients receive individual and group counseling, educational presentations, and vocational assistance. Family counseling is also available on a weekly basis to teach loved ones how to support graduates after treatment ends.

As clients near completion of the program, counseling staff work with each client to develop an individualized aftercare plan to connect her with permanent supportive housing and on-going counseling services.

Funding for Deliverance House II was made possible by grants from the Paul & Carol David Foundation, the Aultman Foundation, the Massillon Community Charitable Fund, and Stark Mental Health & Addiction Recovery (MHAR).

This is CommQuest’s second residential treatment program designed specifically for adult women. Deliverance House is located in Canton and has 16 treatment beds and 8 transitional living beds. Prior to the opening of Deliverance House II the waiting time to receive residential treatment services routinely surpassed 4 weeks. With the opening of Deliverance House II, CommQuest’s waiting list for female residential treatment has been greatly reduced.

In total, CommQuest now has more than 115 treatment beds in Stark County for adults and adolescents.